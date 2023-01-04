Disney Is Dropping A Cookbook Revealing Its Parks Recipes

Whether you're five or fifty, every age is the right age for Disney. No matter how old you get, a Disney park never loses its magic. That must be why they are called the "most magical place" and "the happiest place" on earth. It's hard to feel glum when you're in the company of beloved Disney characters, wide-eyed children, and excited ride enthusiasts. And it's not just the sights and sounds that are captivating. There's also the food.

Ah, the food. Whether you visit Florida's Disney World, California's Disneyland, or find yourself on a Disney cruise, your taste buds are in for a treat. Travel & Leisure contends that Disney World is a prime spot for gobbling up quintessential Mickey-themed eats that will please your palate and your imagination. TimeOut calls Anaheim's Disneyland a dream foodie destination with over 14,000 recipes, top-notch wines, delectable desserts, and a bevy of rodent-eared concoctions. And Undercover Tourist enthuses that Disney cruise buffets boast treasures like grilled swordfish, marinated chicken breast with pico de gallo, and, of course, Mickey-shaped waffles.

Yes, the food at Disneyland, Disney World, and onboard the company's ships is designed to both satisfy and entertain. Now, thanks to a soon-to-be-released cookbook, you can capture the tastes and smells of the Disney culinary experience in your very own kitchen.