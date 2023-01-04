Disney Is Dropping A Cookbook Revealing Its Parks Recipes
Whether you're five or fifty, every age is the right age for Disney. No matter how old you get, a Disney park never loses its magic. That must be why they are called the "most magical place" and "the happiest place" on earth. It's hard to feel glum when you're in the company of beloved Disney characters, wide-eyed children, and excited ride enthusiasts. And it's not just the sights and sounds that are captivating. There's also the food.
Ah, the food. Whether you visit Florida's Disney World, California's Disneyland, or find yourself on a Disney cruise, your taste buds are in for a treat. Travel & Leisure contends that Disney World is a prime spot for gobbling up quintessential Mickey-themed eats that will please your palate and your imagination. TimeOut calls Anaheim's Disneyland a dream foodie destination with over 14,000 recipes, top-notch wines, delectable desserts, and a bevy of rodent-eared concoctions. And Undercover Tourist enthuses that Disney cruise buffets boast treasures like grilled swordfish, marinated chicken breast with pico de gallo, and, of course, Mickey-shaped waffles.
Yes, the food at Disneyland, Disney World, and onboard the company's ships is designed to both satisfy and entertain. Now, thanks to a soon-to-be-released cookbook, you can capture the tastes and smells of the Disney culinary experience in your very own kitchen.
This cookbook contains recipes from the Disney vault
Yes, Pam Brandon and the Disney Chefs are back once again with a new and exciting Disney-based cookbook. While Brandon has worked on previous Disney how-tos like the "Walt Disney World Cookbook," "Cooking with Mickey and the Disney Chefs," and "Delicious Disney" (via Goodreads), this one is extra special as it is the first "official" release based on the food offered at Disney's parks and cruises.
While "The Official Disney Parks Cookbook" won't be hitting bookstore shelves until February 7, Disney Books reveals that this collection comes from Disney's recipe vault. Accompanied by commentary from the original chefs, an array of taste bud-tantalizing pix, and useful cooking tips, these tried-and-tested recipes are touted as being perfect for home cooks in regular household kitchens. A sampling of the recipes inside includes Chef Mickey's Breakfast Pizza, Mickey Mouse Beignets, and Rainbow Sprinkle Whoopie Pies. With 208 pages containing 101 Disney-inspired recipes, there is sure to be something to please every budding Mouseketeer.
The simple truth is that life is better when it's sprinkled with Disney magic.