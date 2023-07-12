Crispy Fried Soft Shell Crab Recipe

Soft shell crabs, which are crustaceans caught between molts, are a specialty of the mid-Atlantic region. Recipe developer Erin Johnson calls them "simple and delicious to cook at home," adding "Best of all, [they] are ready for the table in under 30 minutes." While she likes to season her crab batter with Maryland's own Old Bay Seasoning, she does say it's okay to use Cajun seasoning if you prefer.

As far as where you acquire your crabs, if you live where they can be had locally, Johnson suggests purchasing them from a seafood store and advises that "Most fishmongers will clean them for you for free or for a nominal fee." If you're in a landlocked area, however, she says that it's perfectly okay to use frozen ones. Should you have a choice of different sizes of crab, Johnson advises picking the smaller ones, telling us "They are sweeter and the most tender."