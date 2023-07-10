The Ingredient That Gives Bakery Cookies Their Chewy Edge

It's hard to describe the feeling of biting into a perfectly chewy cookie with a tender, almost al dente texture that is extremely pleasurable to bite into. These scrumptious desserts don't really fit into the usual cookie dichotomy between fluffy, cake-like cookies and crispy, crunchy biscuit-style cookies. Often, you can only get that super-specific chewiness from a professional bakery.

You've undoubtedly tried to replicate this texture at home by taking the cookies out a few minutes before the recipe says they will be done, adding extra moisture to the batter, and so on. However, the texture of bakery cookies typically comes down to adding one unique ingredient: a modified food starch that gets mixed into the cookie batter. Food starch is like cornstarch meets gelatin; it helps thicken the batter without drying it out, as additional flour would, allowing more moisture to lock into the cookies during baking. As a result, you get super soft and chewy cookies. That's why bakery cookies just hit different than homemade ones.