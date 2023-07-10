Lemon-Garlic Chicken Casserole Recipe

One of the best things about casseroles is that you can usually get away with preparing everything in a single pot. That means there's less mess, less cleanup, and a delicious dish with a host of flavors melded together. That's exactly what you get when you make this lemon-garlic chicken casserole pulled together by recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating. "Lemon and garlic is one of my favorite flavor combinations and it pairs so well with chicken! It's warming and wholesome but still light enough to enjoy in summer," she shares of the recipe.

The whole thing takes about an hour, but most of that is cook time. Just be sure not to skip the step where you brown the chicken. "Browning the chicken on the stovetop first is a key step as it gives them a lovely crispy skin. As you cook the veg, you can scrape up any browned bits left in the bottom which will add loads of flavor to the dish," Brookes advises.