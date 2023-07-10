The Best Type Of Seafood For Making Crab Cakes

Crab cakes are delicious all year round, but there's something special about enjoying a freshly made crab cake after a summer day spent in the sun. Even if you're not spending summer on the Chesapeake Bay, it shouldn't preclude you from at least eating like you're there. If you're going to make crab cakes at home, you obviously need crab. Since crab isn't the cheapest seafood to buy, you want to make sure you're buying the correct meat for the job. In order to get the biggest pieces of crab in the cake, you want to use jumbo lump crab meat.

Jumbo lump crab meat is one of the priciest on the market due to its large size and naturally sweet flavor. The meat comes from the muscle connected to the swimming fins. The benefit of using jumbo lump crab for crab cakes is that the more meat there is, the fewer fillers are needed. Even though there will need to be something to bind the cake together, like breadcrumbs, or a popular substitute for breadcrumbs, almond flour.