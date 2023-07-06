McDonald's Latest Breakfast Sandwich Is Packed With Jalapeños

Just in case July hasn't been hot enough for you, Mcdonald's is turning up the heat with a brand new line of breakfast sandwiches that quietly launched this week. The burger giant is putting a spicy spin on some of their classic morning options with the addition of cheese sauce and sliced jalapenos.

According to an internal document obtained by Fast Food Post, Mcdonald's will be offering six variations of the sandwich, including a Cheesy Jalapeno Sausage McMuffin, a Cheesy Jalapeño Sausage McMuffin with Egg, and a Cheesy Jalapeño Sausage McMuffin with Egg & Cheese, complete with an extra slice of American cheese. If English muffins aren't your thing, Cheesy Jalapeno Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuits will also be available, as well as a Cheesy Jalapeño Sausage Biscuit, which can be ordered with or without an egg.

The information has yet to be confirmed by McDonald's. However, Chew Boom reports that some customers in Texas and Louisiana have already gotten their hands on some of the fiery new breakfast items. While Chew Boom suggests that the new breakfast items will be available in select locations until August 13, a contradicting Reddit thread claims that the new menu items will be rolled out nationwide on August 15.