New Show Heat Eaters Is A Cheffy Take On Hot Ones

You may be familiar with the hit YouTube show "Hot Ones" in which host Sean Evans interviews famous celebrities while they are eating hot wings. The results are naturally quite funny. The YouTube channel is certainly a hit, raking in over 57 million views in total. "It's the show with hot questions and even hotter wings," says Evans (via YouTube). On a recent episode, actress Melissa McCarthy took on the dare — and in true McCarthy fashion, her reactions were hilarious. At one point, she used a spray bottle to dispense milk into her mouth after she ate a wing with a sauce Evans called "the hottest in the world."

Now, the team behind "Hot Ones" is taking on a new spicy challenge with their show "Heat Eaters." In a YouTube trailer, chef and host Esther Choi says, "My true passion has always been spicy food." Choi is the perfect host for a show about spicy food, noting her own spice tolerance "is kind of crazy. I can take a lot of heat." Choi takes her culinary guests around the world to learn about the chili pepper and try some of the spiciest food out there to see who can handle the hottest kicks.