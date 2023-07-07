New Show Heat Eaters Is A Cheffy Take On Hot Ones
You may be familiar with the hit YouTube show "Hot Ones" in which host Sean Evans interviews famous celebrities while they are eating hot wings. The results are naturally quite funny. The YouTube channel is certainly a hit, raking in over 57 million views in total. "It's the show with hot questions and even hotter wings," says Evans (via YouTube). On a recent episode, actress Melissa McCarthy took on the dare — and in true McCarthy fashion, her reactions were hilarious. At one point, she used a spray bottle to dispense milk into her mouth after she ate a wing with a sauce Evans called "the hottest in the world."
Now, the team behind "Hot Ones" is taking on a new spicy challenge with their show "Heat Eaters." In a YouTube trailer, chef and host Esther Choi says, "My true passion has always been spicy food." Choi is the perfect host for a show about spicy food, noting her own spice tolerance "is kind of crazy. I can take a lot of heat." Choi takes her culinary guests around the world to learn about the chili pepper and try some of the spiciest food out there to see who can handle the hottest kicks.
Experience heat vicariously through 'Heat Eaters'
Some of the chefs featured on "Heat Eaters" include Bobby Flay — who humorously asks for a commercial break after eating some spicy cuisine — and Ghetto Gastro's Chef P. Throughout the season, host Esther Choi chows down on chicken feet and fermented crabs while partaking in a Korean food crawl, heads to a popular Sichuan destination, and tries Yucatan habanero salsas.
"Heat Eaters" will premiere on YouTube on Monday, July 10 at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The season will also include a sneak peek at the behind-the-scenes filming of "Hot Ones."
Fans are taking to the YouTube comments to share their excitement for the release of "Heat Eaters" and are looking forward to seeing Choi host her own show. "Auntie Esther is getting a show? I will definitely be watching every episode," commented one fan. Another chimed in, "As someone who can't handle spice whatsoever, I'm looking forward to living vicariously through this show!!"