Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Cube Steak

Once a staple of home kitchens, cube steak has been fading in popularity for quite some time. We spoke with some expert chefs to understand why this type of cut is being passed up for other options. "I think the newer generation may not get it," acknowledges executive chef Bill Rosenberg of Bstro38 NYC. "Everyone now is used to the first cuts, i.e. NY striploin, filet mignon, ribeye, so a piece of meat that is cubed or flattened to tenderize is not always on the radar."

In his answer, Rosenberg defines a cube steak as a less expensive cut of beef — usually round or top sirloin — that is pounded with a textured mallet to pre-tenderize the meat, leaving little pinpricks or indentations on the surface. As for why this method is desirable, Katie Flannery, COO of Flannery Beef, points out that "Muscles are made up of bunches of fibers. In a cut like the bottom round, you will have much thicker, more visible muscle fibers. The cubing process helps to increase the tenderness of the final steak by simply creating small cuts along the muscle fibers."

Despite the end goal being tenderness, the reality is that all too often, cube steak ends up being tough or dry. Luckily, with the right approach, this cut can be absolutely delicious. Here are the mistakes everyone makes with cube steak, as well as our top tips to avoid making them so that your cube steak turns out tender and flavorful every time.