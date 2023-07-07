The Easy Icing Tip You Shouldn't Skip When Making Cake Pops

Cake pops are the perfect handheld dessert for those looking for something fancy. However, anyone who has attempted to make them knows there's a particular process to follow in each cake pop recipe to ensure a perfect pop each time — with cake pops appearance is everything. One of the most crucial steps involves icing the pops, as this gives them their smooth surface and holds the whole thing together — cake pops are essentially crumbled cake held together with icing. In most cake pops, the icing is made of melted chocolate or candy melts so that when set it's smooth enough and strong enough to do its required job. This makes them pretty but also makes the job of icing them more challenging. If you dip too-cold cake pops in too-warm chocolate you'll get a cracked coating.

Icing the pop has to be done with care as you risk the cake ball coming dislodged from the stick. In a TikTok video by @mainstreetsweets_frisco, they test out one method to accomplish a flawless coating. Most bakers dip their cake pops to the top of the pop where the cake meets the stick, then pull them out, let the excess drip off, and stand them up to dry. In this new method, the pop is dipped on a slight angle, then rolled in the icing, and finally twirled so that the icing drips off in a mesmerizing tail of sweetness. With a few gentle taps on the bottom of the stick, the pop looks perfectly glazed with no drippy blemishes.