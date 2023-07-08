Costco's Viral DIY Pizza Burrito Is The Epitome Of American Cuisine

It's not always easy to pick a treat from the Costco food court. Do you go with the classic $1.50 hot dog meal or a giant slice of cheesy pizza, and when it comes to dessert, would you rather enjoy before, after, or in between bites of your meal?

One TikToker has come up with an epic meal hack to make it so you won't have to choose. In a video shared to the platform in September last year, TikTok user @saucesandseltzers put together a massive munchie that was the best of all the worlds when they DIY'd a Costco pizza burrito using several fan-favorite menu items from the retailer's food court.

Their creation started with a half-cheese, half-pepperoni pizza as their base, which the TikToker then loads up with a chicken bake and a hot dog topped with ketchup and mustard. Of course, no meal is complete without dessert, so they added in a churro as well before wrapping everything up burrito-style and slicing it in half. And in case you were thinking this was all for likes, the TikToker proved that wasn't the sole motive behind his post by taking not one, but two bites of the monstrous food court concoction that has many people intrigued.