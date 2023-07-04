Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Pizza Hack Is So Extra That It's Genius

Some people might love the thought of diving into a cheesy slice of Costco pizza from the food court after spending time perusing all the bulk buys the warehouse offers. However, since losing the beloved combo pizza to the coronavirus pandemic, there are only two flavor options available: cheese and pepperoni, and switching back and forth between the two can get a tad monotonous after a while. Fortunately, the internet has done what the internet does best, and we now have a brilliant – albeit slightly extra – hack for upgrading a post-shopping slice.

Credit for this mouthwatering creation goes to TikTok user @callmebelly, who revealed in a post back in February how they take their 'za from boring to bomb-tastic using another Costco fave. The video starts with them holding a plate with a single slice of cheese pizza from the in-house eatery, and then, in an interesting turn of events, they pull out one of the grocer's signature rotisserie chickens and start shredding some of it up.

Next, the TikToker places the pieces of poultry in a plastic bag that they grabbed from the meat section, douses it in barbeque sauce, which they picked up during their Costco haul, and gives it all a good mix. Once the chicken is evenly coated, they spread it evenly on top of their pizza to create, that's right, a slice of barbeque chicken 'za.

"I'm a genius for this," they captioned their post. We can't say we disagree.