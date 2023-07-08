We're Booking A Ticket To Canada For Snapple Spiked Long Island Iced Tea

With summer in full swing, many of us are celebrating the triumphant return of patio season. If you get thirsty while enjoying the great outdoors from the comfort of your patio, Snapple offers a boozy summer drink perfect for days spent out in the sun, but you'll have to go north of the border to find it in stores.

Snapple Spiked is the iconic iced tea company's answer to the slew of hard iced tea options available on the market, and this one comes packed with a healthy dose of nostalgia and a variety of flavors, including a limited edition Long Island iced tea. Brewed with real tea leaves as reported by Alberta-based liquor store The Liquor Company, the drink has been compared to other vodka-based coolers including White Claw, Nutrl Vodka Soda, and Mike's Hard Lemonade.

Snapple Spiked has been available in the Canadian market since 2015, but despite its popularity up north, the company so far has not released any information on whether or not the hard iced tea could make an appearance in the U.S.