McDonald's Indonesia Has A Wedding Package That's A True Fairytale

Here's a simple fact: You wouldn't be thrilled about going to a wedding that doesn't have good food, and you definitely don't want that to happen at your own nuptials. There is no rule that says the food has to be super fancy and expensive, but it has to be good enough to make your guests happy. That's easier said than done because catering can cost a pretty penny. However, in Jakarta, Indonesia, you can make it happen for under $500. Seriously.

McDonald's Indonesia's wedding package can feed around a hundred people for as little as $231. With a minimum order of 100 pieces, the Wedding Mekdi package includes 100 McChickens, and 100 four-piece Chicken McNuggets. According to an Instagram post announcing the package, customers can also ask for a food stall that comes with an extra charge.

The catering offer is not currently available in the U.S., but if the Jakarta wedding package is a success, there is a chance that it will be made available in other countries as well.