What Is Tonkotsu And What Does It Taste Like?

Few dishes are as heartwarming and comforting as a hot bowl of ramen on a chilly day. Although the Japanese noodle soup has been around for centuries, it has taken the world by storm — and no, we're not talking about the instant noodle cups you survived on during college. Since its inception in the 1800s, ramen has taken several forms, with dozens of regional varieties around Japan, all featuring various toppings, broths, condiments, and seasonings.

Digging into the varieties of ramen can take a lifetime of study, but general broth styles include shio, shoyu, and miso — with each of those broken down into further categories depending on the region and style. But today, we're going to focus on one type of ramen — tonkotsu. Tonkotsu ramen has become one of the most popular types of Japanese noodles in the world, but what exactly is it? And how does it differ from other types of ramen? Keep reading to learn more about this deep, flavorful noodle soup.