Fried Hard-Boiled Eggs Sound Texturally Strange Yet Delicious
If you're used to the slick, slippery, smooth exterior of hard-boiled eggs fresh from the shell, then you might be surprised at the textural contrast of fried hard-boiled eggs. Though the juxtaposition of the crispy, chewy exterior with the squishy, wiggly interior might at first sound strange, it's something that's beloved in dishes from around the world, from balado in East Timor and beid meza'lil in Egypt to Son-in-Law eggs in Thailand and tokneneng in the Phillipines. And now, even TikTok is getting in on the fun, because this is one fried food everyone needs to try.
In one viral video that got more than 5.6 million views, a TikToker showed off their deep-fried hard-boiled eggs recipe, which has a crispy, golden breading and is served with a hot honey butter sauce. The video got more than 531k likes, and hungry commenters were left begging for the recipe. And it turns out, it's easier to make these deep-fried hard-boiled eggs than you might think.
How to make deep-fried boiled eggs
There are a few different ways to prepare deep-fried hard-boiled eggs. If you want them to have a crispy breading on the outside, you'll need to set up a breading station. Because the exterior of a hard-boiled egg is so slick and slippery, you'll need to take extra precautions so the breading doesn't fall off when they're drying. Pat the shelled boiled eggs dry, then dredge them in flour. Shake off the excess, dip them in beaten eggs, then dip them again in the coating of your choice, be it Italian breadcrumbs, panko, or seasoned flour. Let the eggs sit in the fridge for about 30 minutes, then deep-fry until golden. It's basically the same method you'd use to make fried chicken.
@therealblackamber
My new favorite thing #deepfriedboiledeggs #boiledeggs
You can also try the fried boiled eggs without a coating. Keep them whole, or cut them in half, then brown them in a skillet with butter, ghee, or oil, until they start to turn golden and crispy on the outside. The result is a hard-boiled egg that has the same crispy texture and nutty flavor as a classic crispy fried egg, but with the same tender interior and creamy set yolk of a hard-boiled egg. Start with your perfect hard-boiled eggs recipe, then get ready to add a little pizzazz to your next brunch by frying them up to get that craveable textural contrast.