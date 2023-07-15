Fried Hard-Boiled Eggs Sound Texturally Strange Yet Delicious

There are a few different ways to prepare deep-fried hard-boiled eggs. If you want them to have a crispy breading on the outside, you'll need to set up a breading station. Because the exterior of a hard-boiled egg is so slick and slippery, you'll need to take extra precautions so the breading doesn't fall off when they're drying. Pat the shelled boiled eggs dry, then dredge them in flour. Shake off the excess, dip them in beaten eggs, then dip them again in the coating of your choice, be it Italian breadcrumbs, panko, or seasoned flour. Let the eggs sit in the fridge for about 30 minutes, then deep-fry until golden. It's basically the same method you'd use to make fried chicken.

You can also try the fried boiled eggs without a coating. Keep them whole, or cut them in half, then brown them in a skillet with butter, ghee, or oil, until they start to turn golden and crispy on the outside. The result is a hard-boiled egg that has the same crispy texture and nutty flavor as a classic crispy fried egg, but with the same tender interior and creamy set yolk of a hard-boiled egg. Start with your perfect hard-boiled eggs recipe, then get ready to add a little pizzazz to your next brunch by frying them up to get that craveable textural contrast.