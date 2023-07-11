McDonald's Viral Training Game Is Surprisingly Entertaining

Let's be real. This McDonald's game is just a training simulator, so there aren't going to be a ton of levels like Candy Crush's ever-climbing 14,000, of course. The game went viral on TikTok, posted by @allbotthings. Many fans expressed their need for even more levels beyond the third and final challenge in the comments.

The clip shows the user making their way through the McDonald's training game's third level, Advanced Order Taking, where the robot instructs the player about customized orders, how to increase an item's quantity, and how to add extra pickles to its famous Big Mac. Many users are eager to play the game based on what they've seen, but there are a few employees who don't see what the hype's all about based on experience. "As a McDonald's worker, I get paid to do this for eight hours," said one commenter, while another remarked, "I got PTSD, never again." Some even seem inspired to apply to work there after seeing the game in action, but there's unfortunately a lot more that goes into the fast-paced food service industry than merely pushing all the right buttons.

You've got to hand it to them, the game seems like an entertaining way to help new and aspiring employees to become more familiar with popular McDonald's menu items and ordering system. We only wish all fast food customers were as nice and understanding as these in-game robots are.