Campbell's Is Finally Giving 2 Classic Creamy Soup Flavors The Gluten-Free Treatment

Navigating a gluten-free diet can be tough. Per Johns Hopkins Medicine, those avoiding gluten must stay away from grains like wheat and instead opt for foods like fruits, vegetables, and processed foods designed to be gluten-free, like gluten-free breads and pastas made from chickpea flour or quinoa. You may be surprised to learn that most canned soups, especially creamy ones, are not typically gluten-free, as wheat is often added as a thickener. In fact, the Celiac Disease Foundation says soups are "one of the biggest sources of hidden gluten." While you can always make your own gluten-free soup at home, the process is of course much more labor intensive and time consuming than just opening a can.

That's why it's so significant that Campbell's has released two new gluten-free cooking soups that are takes on two classic, creamy, condensed favorites: cream of mushroom and cream of chicken, which a press release from Campbell's notes are a couple of its most popular soups.