Sesame Seared Salmon Recipe

If you're the kind of person who watches "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" for the alliteration alone, then you're going to go gaga over this triple-S recipe: simple, savory salmon seared in a sauce of seasoned sesame oil and sprinkled with sesame seeds. (Okay, the seeds are optional, but we just couldn't resist the opportunity to slip in a few more S's.).

As recipe developer Christina Musgrave explains, this recipe uses nothing more than simple, easy-to-find ingredients such as sesame oil, ginger, and garlic, but explains that it "levels up and adds more flavor to seared salmon than just salt and pepper" and tells us she finds it to be "easy and so flavorful." One more thing about it is, once the fish is cooked, it can be eaten in a number of different ways. It works wonderfully with rice or noodles, or you could make a low-carb meal out of it by using it to top a salad.