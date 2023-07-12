Upside-Down Pizza Flips Everything You Know About The Iconic Pie

Upside-down pizza is currently trending on TikTok, and no, it's not a pie that someone just flipped over. The "upside-down" element in this unique pizza preparation is similar to an upside-down cake in that all of the toppings are on the bottom until you flip it over (either the whole pie or a single piece) and suddenly what was down becomes up and vice-versa. The pizza can be cooked in either an ovenproof skillet or a baking pan and it involves all your standard pizza-making ingredients: dough, sauce, cheese, and toppings. In fact, there's one version making the rounds that involves only ingredients sourced from Aldi.

One TikTok video shows someone making an upside-down pizza by putting all the toppings on the bottom of a cast-iron pan (the creator uses sausage, mushrooms, and pepperoni), then adding the cheese (parmesan and mozzarella) followed by the sauce (they opt for white, explaining that their wife is no fan of tomatoes). The pizza is then finished off with a layer of raw pizza dough, then baked until the crust is cooked. Unfortunately, the TikTok pizza fails to come out of the pan when flipped, but the video maker just uses a spatula to pry it out, saying that it turned out "perfect ... almost." Another person who tried this method, however, did not agree. As they shared on AllRecipes, the end result of their attempt was a soggy slice with toppings that needed to be scraped from the pan.