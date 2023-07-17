Forget The Oven - Bake Your Cake With A Grill Instead

When most people hear the word "bake," they immediately think of an oven. However, in technical terms, baking is just the term for cooking with dry heat. While an oven is uniquely suited to create that environment, it is not the only approach. You can bake in any vessel that creates an atmosphere of dry heat, such as a crockpot, an air fryer, or even a grill.

If you just can't get enough of that smoky flavor, forget the oven and consider baking your cake on the grill. While it does take a little diligence, it's not hard to do and it will produce astounding results — you and your guests will enjoy an irresistible smoky-sweet treat. If you would like an easier method to obtain that tantalizing flavor, bake your cake in the oven — preferably using a recipe that holds together, such as pound cake — and just grill a single slice. This doesn't take long and is nearly impossible to mess up (as long as you are paying attention). Plus, you'll get a bit of an effect from the Maillard Reaction, which will infuse each bite with a rich savoriness.