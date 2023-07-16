The Messy Evolution Of Soy Sauce Packets

Tear open a soy sauce packet and whether you're ready or not, the salty condiment will go everywhere. It's America's third most popular condiment, behind only mayonnaise and ketchup. And despite decades of innovation and evolution, it has remained one of the messiest, too.

Soy sauce itself is an ancient food, with origins tracing back more than 2,000 years. As for the packets, though? We have no idea who invented them — but we do know they've always been messy.

Serving soy sauce in packet form was popularized in the 1960s by Howard Epstein, who founded Kari-Out, now one of the top soy sauce packet brands worldwide. He certainly modernized the packets' design, taking inspiration from tea bags and freeze-pop packaging — but he does not claim to have invented them. In fact, more than a decade prior, two men named Harold M. Ross and Kaplan Yale were already trying to solve the problem of sauce getting everywhere.

In 1955, they filed a patent for a packet design that would stop liquid flow as soon as pressure was released. However, the invention, which resembles an eyedropper, never caught on for soy sauce, as the design is better suited for thicker sauces like ketchup. And Epstein's version was likely cheaper to produce, too.

Now, things could be changing. Thanks to several new ideas, soy sauce packets' next evolution could be cleaner.