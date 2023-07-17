What China's Local Fast Food Chains Look Like

China's fast food scene has really taken off as more and more on-the-go people turn to quick meals throughout their busy day-to-day lives. Take, for example, the end of the 2010s; Sina Finance reported the industry racked up the equivalent of $355 billion in sales revenue during just the first half of 2019 (via What's On Weibo). Indeed, after China's first fast food eatery opened in the late '80s, familiar American franchises like McDonald's were quick to follow suit and have continued to thrive in present day.

The king of fast food in China is Colonel Sanders with his finger-lickin'-good fried chicken recipe. Operating more than 9,000 locations throughout the nation, KFC also holds the honor of being the first Western fast food chain to open in China – even if its menu caters more to local tastes. Menus featuring this country's culinary staples is a major reason American fast food chains are such a popular choice in China. KFC items in China that are nowhere to be found on U.S. menus, for example, include congee, soy sauce wings, and shrimp sandwiches.

The huge success of American fast food franchises in China has forced local chains to flex their creativity in an effort to shine just as brightly. In terms of the best Chinese food in the industry, the country's local fast-casual favorites are Tastien, Dicos, and Real Kungfu. Even outside of KFC's massive influence, reasonably priced fried chicken seems to be the enduring meal of preference, along with many other unique flavors to enjoy.