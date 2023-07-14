The Emmys Says 'Yes, Chef' To The Bear Season 2

Star Jeremy Allen White, who previously starred in the long-lasting TV series "Shameless", shared his thoughts on the nomination. The actor was admittedly nervous to have such a focus on his acting talent. This is the first time that he's been nominated for an Emmy. In an interview with Deadline, he said, "I'm hopeful that by September maybe I'll be comfortable enough around these people and not be such a nervous wreck and be able to enjoy the night a little bit more."

Likewise, White's co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach shared his own reaction to the news. It's also Moss-Bachrach's first time receiving a nomination as well. He told Deadline, "Truthfully, it feels so great because so many of us got nominated — for sound mixing, and our great casting director, Jeanie Bacharach, and Chris, our showrunner... it's his baby. Ayo and Jeremy, [too], I'm so excited that it's a group recognition. For me, that's everything."

While "The Bear" certainly attracted an audience in season one, its sophomore outing has made the show more popular than ever, particularly with critics. Both White and co-star Ayo Edebiri were the subject of a Vanity Fair profile. It remains to be seen how the show performs at the awards. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Fox on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 8:00 PM Eastern.