Skate Wing Is The Cheap Chicken-Like Fish You Should Cook More Of

Skate deserves to make the list of fish you're not eating, but should be, though many have never tried — or even heard of — the fish. In the ray family and closely related to sharks, skates are boneless, cartilaginous fish with a texture often likened to chicken. Skate wing, which comes from the animal's large pectoral fins, looks a bit like a chicken thigh before it's cooked. Skates eat a diet of bottom-dwelling animals like crab, shrimp, and oyster that gives their meat a nutty, mild, crab-like flavor.

Over the past few years, the popularity of the fish has trickled down from the menus of pricey high-end establishments to become omnipresent in a variety of restaurants. While it's long been a buttery delicacy of French bistros, it's also especially common in its fried version, a dish now served many ways at U.S. eateries: as the centerpiece of fish tacos, Japanese katsu-style, and beyond. In the U.K. it's a popular, especially succulent version of fish and chips — particularly on the west coast of Scotland.

Given its history at white-tablecloth restaurants, you'd think skate is an expensive fish. Really, it's one of the most affordable out there. Plus, as Rhode Island seafood purchaser Mike Roderick told The Washington Post: "It is wild, USA-caught, and more people should be eating it." It can be easy to find at your local fish market or online, and it offers a more sustainable alternative to other fish. That said, it's not without its drawbacks.