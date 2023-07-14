Trader Joe's Is Now Selling Tangy Pickle Cheese Curds

In their Instagram post discussing the new Pickle Curds, @whats_in_your_cart admitted, "When I saw the packaging I was a little skeptical but they were delicious!" Popular TJ's Instagram account @traderjoeslist also described them as "DILLICIOUS." With consumers seeking out pickle-flavored treats, it's likely only a matter of time until more shoppers echo these sentiments.

Pickle Curds are the latest Trader Joe's item for brine lovers, but they're far from the only pickle offering to line its shelves in recent years. The grocer rolled out a pickle-flavored seasoning blend dubbed Seasoning in a Pickle last May, and it's become one of the biggest hits from the store's spice section. TJ's has also stocked pickle-flavored falafel, hummus, mustard, potato chips, and mini corndogs. If something can be infused with dill flavoring, Trader Joe's seems committed to making it happen.

With that in mind, Pickle Curds may not be the last item of its kind to arrive on shelves. As long as pickles remain popular, stores and restaurants are likely to push out more offerings with them at the center. Pickle Curds are a limited-time offering, so they may only be around for the summer.