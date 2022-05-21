Pickle Enthusiasts Need To Try Trader Joe's New Seasoning

If Trader Joe's shoppers weren't already paying attention to the grocer's selection of spices and seasonings, they probably started to in 2017. Why then, you ask? Because that's when TJ's started selling a little thing called Everything But The Bagel Seasoning. Featuring all that is good about the bagel flavor that one in three people consider the best, the savory seasoning blend quickly earned rock-star status in the Trader Joe's fandom for its unique taste and versatility, and, according to She Knows, was even able to dethrone the chain's beloved Mandarin Orange Chicken as "favorite overall product" in the Customer Choice Awards in 2019.

These days, if you were to ask Trader Joe's fans which of its various seasonings you should be using, Everything But The Bagel Seasoning would more than likely fall towards the top of the list. However, it's only one of many products from the spice aisle at TJ's that shoppers argue are worthy of a spot in your kitchen. Per The Kitchn, other faves include, but are not limited to, the grocer's 21 Seasoning Salute, Onion Salt, and Chili Lime Seasoning Blend, and soon, another shaker jar of Trader Joe's deliciousness may be making its way onto the list as well.

Spotted in stores this week by the shopper behind Trader Joe's fan Instagram account @traderjoeslist, the chain is now selling Seasoning In A Pickle, which, based on its name alone, sounds like it might be a pickle enthusiast's dream.