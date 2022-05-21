Pickle Enthusiasts Need To Try Trader Joe's New Seasoning
If Trader Joe's shoppers weren't already paying attention to the grocer's selection of spices and seasonings, they probably started to in 2017. Why then, you ask? Because that's when TJ's started selling a little thing called Everything But The Bagel Seasoning. Featuring all that is good about the bagel flavor that one in three people consider the best, the savory seasoning blend quickly earned rock-star status in the Trader Joe's fandom for its unique taste and versatility, and, according to She Knows, was even able to dethrone the chain's beloved Mandarin Orange Chicken as "favorite overall product" in the Customer Choice Awards in 2019.
These days, if you were to ask Trader Joe's fans which of its various seasonings you should be using, Everything But The Bagel Seasoning would more than likely fall towards the top of the list. However, it's only one of many products from the spice aisle at TJ's that shoppers argue are worthy of a spot in your kitchen. Per The Kitchn, other faves include, but are not limited to, the grocer's 21 Seasoning Salute, Onion Salt, and Chili Lime Seasoning Blend, and soon, another shaker jar of Trader Joe's deliciousness may be making its way onto the list as well.
Spotted in stores this week by the shopper behind Trader Joe's fan Instagram account @traderjoeslist, the chain is now selling Seasoning In A Pickle, which, based on its name alone, sounds like it might be a pickle enthusiast's dream.
Trader Joe's shoppers have big plans for its new Seasoning In A Pickle blend
Move over, Everything But The Bagel Seasoning. There's a new Trader Joe's spice blend in town, and its name is Seasoning In A Pickle. Featuring a "mix of alluringly aromatic spices, including garlic and dried dill, plus bright & zippy powdered vinegar," the mixture that the TJ's website claims will lend a "tangy, salty, and delightfully dilly pickle profile anywhere it's used" has been generating some serious buzz amongst fans of the California-based grocery chain after being spotlighted on Instagram by @traderjoeslist on Wednesday, May 18. Their post, which features two photos of the product that sells for $2.49 a jar, has amassed over 22,000 likes as of this writing and has also sparked a major discussion amongst shoppers over how to go about using the latest addition to the TJ's spice aisle.
"You're probably wondering what to put this on. Here are a few suggestions: popcorn, fries, chickens, potatoes, cauliflower, eggs, ice cream, and pizza!" wrote @traderjoeslist, and their followers had even more ideas. Instagram user @rachelsuzen2020 proposed using the new seasoning for air-fried breaded zucchini "fries," while @stephanierldavis offered the idea of using it to rim the glass of a Bloody Mary. "Probably good in a Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets recipe hack! The recipe calls for pickle juice," added Instagram user @miltschick.
With so many possibilities for TJ's new Seasoning In A Pickle seasoning blend, we can't help but wonder: Is the era of Everything But The Bagel Seasoning coming to an end?