You Should Be Snacking On Chicken Jerky
Very few people can say they haven't tried beef jerky, but a good number of folks can admit to never having chicken jerky. That could be because fewer companies sell the snack, or because an overwhelming amount market it to dogs. Either way, it's high time for this to change.
Like other jerky varieties, chicken jerky comes in many flavors, and it's often marinated in BBQ sauce, liquid smoke, honey, or Worcestershire sauce. The jerky itself is milder than other protein varieties, but it easily takes on sweet and spicy tastes. If it's made correctly, chicken jerky comes out crispy and juicy.
When you compare the two, chicken jerky and beef jerky taste nothing alike. Where beef jerky is typically smoky, chicken jerky is more tangy. They are also worlds apart when it comes to nutrition. Chicken is a leaner meat than beef, so it usually yields a healthier jerky. Case in point: Chicken jerky is lower in fat, sodium, cholesterol, and calories than its beefy counterpart.
If you're the type who prefers homemade jerky over store bought, you'll be glad to know that the process of making chicken jerky is similar to the other, more familiar kinds.
Chicken jerky is made just like other varieties
Often, chicken jerky is made using chicken breast. If preparing it at home, it's recommended to soak for six to 24 hours in your marinade of choice. You then dehydrate it for four to six hours, ensuring it hits 165 degrees Fahrenheit to eliminate bacteria. Another way to protect against harmful microbes is by using curing salt.
The best way to flavor the jerky comes down to your individual tastes. You could create a smoky marinade, which is made using sriracha, rice vinegar, and BBQ sauce, or you can opt for a more traditional approach using Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, honey, and chili garlic sauce.
As mentioned before, chicken jerky was long thought of as a canine delicacy. With that in mind, you might decide to whip up a batch for your dog as well. This healthy treat shouldn't include any of the seasonings used for human snacks. Instead, it should be made with sliced, boneless chicken breast that's been cooked a tad longer to create the chewiness dogs know and love.
If you're looking for a chewy, tangy, health conscious snack, chicken jerky could be your answer. It might even end up being a chicken recipe you wish you knew about sooner.