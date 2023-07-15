You Should Be Snacking On Chicken Jerky

Very few people can say they haven't tried beef jerky, but a good number of folks can admit to never having chicken jerky. That could be because fewer companies sell the snack, or because an overwhelming amount market it to dogs. Either way, it's high time for this to change.

Like other jerky varieties, chicken jerky comes in many flavors, and it's often marinated in BBQ sauce, liquid smoke, honey, or Worcestershire sauce. The jerky itself is milder than other protein varieties, but it easily takes on sweet and spicy tastes. If it's made correctly, chicken jerky comes out crispy and juicy.

When you compare the two, chicken jerky and beef jerky taste nothing alike. Where beef jerky is typically smoky, chicken jerky is more tangy. They are also worlds apart when it comes to nutrition. Chicken is a leaner meat than beef, so it usually yields a healthier jerky. Case in point: Chicken jerky is lower in fat, sodium, cholesterol, and calories than its beefy counterpart.

If you're the type who prefers homemade jerky over store bought, you'll be glad to know that the process of making chicken jerky is similar to the other, more familiar kinds.