Canned Alligator Meat Exists – Here's What To Do With It

Apart from the fact that canned alligator meat is meat from an alligator that has been preserved via the canning process and is sold in a metal can, we, unfortunately, have very little information about the stuff. In all of our diligent research, we've only been unable to unearth what appears to be two brands, one made by the Newport Jerky Company and the other by a company called Dale's Wild West.

Both of these brands are billed as "Cajun-style," which implies that additional spices and seasonings are included in that can along with the alligator meat itself. One blurry photo of the back label of a Dale's can confirm this, although the ingredients list is pretty tough to read. The label, however, clearly states that the meat has been "simmered in a spirited Cajun gravy." The ingredient list from what appears to be the Newport Jerky Company brand, which also comes with its own "spirited" (though apparently not spiritous) gravy, includes alligator meat along with flour, salt, spices and flavorings, water, and a preservative called tricalcium phosphate.

What we can't say for sure is whether the canned gator comes from the tail of the beast nor from the body or the legs. In fact, we don't even know whether it is white or red, although alligator meat apparently comes in both varieties