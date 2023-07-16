The Practical Reason Salt Shakers Have Ridges On The Bottom

Did you know that salt and pepper shakers often have a series of tiny bumps that typically run around the perimeter of the base of the container? You might never have noticed them because they are on the bottom, hidden from view. Even if you are familiar with these little ridges, you probably never paid them much attention because you didn't think they had a practical purpose. However, they do, and once you learn what that is, you might never expend energy shaking again.

When you flip a salt shaker upside down, only a small amount of salt usually comes out. To get more, you must repeatedly shake the container with at least a moderate amount of vigor. Flipping the salt shaker upside down also exposes those tiny bumps. Thanks to a post on Twitter, it has been revealed that if you scrape the side of a fork back and forth over these ridges, the vibrations unsettle the salt just enough so it pours freely out without any shaking. If you doubt this works, give it a try. In just a few seconds, you will discover how effective this hack is.