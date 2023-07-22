Get Through The Costco Checkout Line In A Flash With This Timesaving Tip

Costco shoppers often demonstrate a fierce loyalty to the big box store, and social media accounts attest to many members' obsession with all things Costco. But if there's one thing members are not so fired up about, it's the checkout lines. Costco is one of those places that somehow, always seems crowded. For instance, Costco's crowded parking lots can be difficult to navigate, with some locations worse than others.

In addition, Costco has no express lines for people who are only purchasing a few things, so the shopping experience is always capped off by the daunting prospect of facing the checkout line. While there is no easy solution, there are some ways of speeding up the process. It helps to understand that Costco's cashiers must start the process by scanning your membership card. So it pays to have your card readily available when you start loading things on the belt. The last thing you want to do is fumble for your membership card in your wallet or purse once you made it to the front.

While Costco has gone digital and offers a digital membership card on the app, many people still prefer a physical card. Fortunately, there's a perfect place to store it while unloading your shopping cart.