Why Most Costco Locations Don't Have Self-Checkout Stations, According To Reddit

Costco is one of those places that never seems to not be crowded. But if you've ever been to Costco during primetime — like on a Sunday afternoon or a weeknight after 5 p.m. when everyone's just gotten off work — you are likely all too familiar with how much of a zoo it turns into. The aisles are a maze of shoppers searching for items that are intentionally hard to find. The checkout lines are cart after cart laden with groceries, toiletries, household items, pet food, and assorted other must-haves. MyRecipes contributor Stacey Ballis claimed to have observed firsthand how busy Costco can get and declared, "Weekends are madness, full-stop. Avoid when at all possible." With some 4,000 products to choose from on the shelves, the average customer is thought to spend $114 per trip (via Insider).

It's moments like these — when you've been standing in a long line for what feels like hours — that you might ask yourself, "Why doesn't Costco offer self-checkout lines like most stores do these days?" You aren't the only one wondering that. A recent Reddit thread revealed why some people think you won't find self-checkout stations at most Costco locations across the country.