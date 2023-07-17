How To Get Banned From Costco Now That It's Cracking Down On Memberships

Similar to how Netflix recently cracked down on password-sharing, Costco is becoming stricter on who is allowed to use its membership cards. While the company's Membership Privileges & Conditions page doesn't specify you can't share membership cards, such a practice has already got some shoppers banned. According to its policy, Costco can terminate membership at the store's discretion.

Recently, the warehouse retailer has started cracking down on membership-card sharing. Take this one Tiktoker who revealed that their mother received a ban from her local Costco. She tried to use her husband's membership card for grocery shopping, but while her husband had a gold star membership, her name wasn't on the card. As a result, employees banned her after catching her using the card at self-checkout.

As Costco implements a stricter approach to membership-card sharing, it is crucial to navigate these changes carefully. Familiarize yourself with the updated policies so you do not accidentally get banned from your favorite store. The best way to avoid getting banned is to have a Costco card in your name. That being said, there are a few other ways you can shop at the store without getting banned as well.