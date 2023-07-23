Fast Food Chains Have Taken Over Grocery Store Aisles

Fast food offers a convenient alternative to home-cooked meals, and many restaurants take that to the next level with at-home versions of their most popular menu items. In recent years, fast-food chains have begun selling more of their products in grocery stores. Shoppers can purchase White Castle sliders, Auntie Anne's pretzels, and Taco Bell hot sauces from well-known retailers like Target and Walmart. These items may not taste the same as they do at the restaurant, but they offer the advantage of being available 24-7 in the comfort of your own home.

Sonic's Tater Tots are one of the latest items to arrive in stores, with Walmart selling a frozen version of the beloved side. It's not the only Sonic product the retailer stocks; shoppers can also find its shakes, ice pops, and gelatin there. Sonic is one of many restaurants offering multiple menu items in stores. Companies are increasingly jumping on this trend, with brands like Panera and California Pizza Kitchen popping up in grocery chains like Stop and Shop and ShopRite.

Low prices are a huge benefit of fast food, and restaurants' grocery store offerings help to make their food even more affordable. A $14.99 box of frozen White Castle sliders may last multiple meals, while a trip to the restaurant can cost around the same and not go as far. You also won't be tempted to add a lot of extra sides or desserts, and you won't have to leave a tip.