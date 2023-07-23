The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Copycat Raising Cane's Sauce
Raising Cane's may be a fried chicken joint, but everyone knows its tangy secret sauce is a massive part of what keeps customers coming back for more. With a flavor profile that pairs well with nearly anything, it's no wonder home cooks have tried for years to find the right ingredient combination to recreate Cane's sauce. Yet, somehow, imitations usually seem to fall short of the real thing.
Recently, a TikToker revealed the coveted recipe for Cane's sauce in a viral video, but as it turned out, the self-proclaimed "president of the fast food secrets club" wasn't privy to all of Raising Cane's well-kept secrets. While the recipe in the video appears to be in line with other copycat recipes, they failed to mention that, for it to taste like Cane's sauce, a 24-hour rest period is required before being served.
Aromatics like garlic, onion, and pepper undergo several chemical reactions that help infuse food with flavor during the cooking process. When left in the fridge overnight, these reactions create even more flavorful food the following day. Because Cane's sauce is made sans heat, permitting the mixture to sit in the fridge overnight allows ample time for the flavors to meld. As such, eating the sauce too soon — before the flavors have had time to integrate — will likely leave you with a much more mayo-forward taste than you were aiming to achieve.
Raising Cane's sauce has another secret ingredient
Now that you know overnight rest is the key to mimicking Cane's secret sauce, you should know about one more secret Raising Cane's has kept in its back pocket. To properly recreate Cane's sauce, using coarse ground black pepper instead of finely ground is a must.
With its signature heat and characteristically woody flavor, black pepper has the unique ability to open up the taste buds and deepen the flavors of any dish. While black peppercorns can be used whole, they are often ground into a fine powder that can be more easily integrated into food. Falling between whole peppercorns and finely ground pepper is coarse ground black pepper, an essential component for creating the perfect Cane's sauce copycat.
The grind size may seem somewhat arbitrary, but as is true with many things in life, it's all about the delivery. Consisting of larger pieces of peppercorn, coarse black pepper delivers a more robust pop of flavor and a heartier texture than its finely ground counterpart. The bigger chunks of pepper are instrumental in providing your copycat recipe with the signature bite of Cane's sauce.