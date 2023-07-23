The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Copycat Raising Cane's Sauce

Raising Cane's may be a fried chicken joint, but everyone knows its tangy secret sauce is a massive part of what keeps customers coming back for more. With a flavor profile that pairs well with nearly anything, it's no wonder home cooks have tried for years to find the right ingredient combination to recreate Cane's sauce. Yet, somehow, imitations usually seem to fall short of the real thing.

Recently, a TikToker revealed the coveted recipe for Cane's sauce in a viral video, but as it turned out, the self-proclaimed "president of the fast food secrets club" wasn't privy to all of Raising Cane's well-kept secrets. While the recipe in the video appears to be in line with other copycat recipes, they failed to mention that, for it to taste like Cane's sauce, a 24-hour rest period is required before being served.

Aromatics like garlic, onion, and pepper undergo several chemical reactions that help infuse food with flavor during the cooking process. When left in the fridge overnight, these reactions create even more flavorful food the following day. Because Cane's sauce is made sans heat, permitting the mixture to sit in the fridge overnight allows ample time for the flavors to meld. As such, eating the sauce too soon — before the flavors have had time to integrate — will likely leave you with a much more mayo-forward taste than you were aiming to achieve.