Is Pork Safe To Eat When It's Still Pink In The Middle?

So what's considered best practice in culinary swine safety today? For one thing, you need to ditch the notion that meat color is any indication that it's safe to eat. Even chicken that's no longer pink can be undercooked, and pork, pink or otherwise, is unwise to consume if the internal temperature's too low. It needs to reach at least 137 F in order to kill off any bacterial infestation but letting it cook to the full 145 F as per USDA guidelines will still result in meat that's tender, juicy, and altogether accolade-worthy (insert your own additional adjectives here if you must).

Needless to say, unless you're the meat whisperer, you'll need to invest in a meat thermometer in order to determine when the proper temperature has been reached. Sure, you can go for one with all the bells and whistles if you have money (but not meat) to burn, but a no-frills low-budget model will also do the job.

We'd be remiss not to mention a few more caveats regarding these new (as of 2011) pork guidelines. For one thing, you're advised to let the meat rest for three minutes after taking it out of the oven since the internal heat will continue to rise and work its bacteria-killing magic. For another, the temperature change doesn't apply to ground meat. This means that sausage patties or pork burgers will still need to be cooked to 160 F in order to be safe to eat.