Thai Basil Beef Recipe

We don't know about you, but we need all the 30-minute-meal ideas we can find. Life is busy: Work obligations are demanding, kids' schedules are exhausting, and a home-cooked meal cannot be burdensome or it, frankly, won't happen. Don't get us wrong, we love our fair share of delivery meals during the week, but we strive to provide home cooked meals whenever possible. This heavily relies on simple, tasty, and quick recipes we can add to our wheelhouse to keep a good variety in rotation.

Enter recipe developer Feta Topalu's Thai basil beef. Topalu notes, "This recipe comes together rather quickly which makes it a wonderful weeknight meal to add to your rotation." It takes just 30 minutes and provides everything we want out of a home cooked meal. It's comforting, flavorful, and nutritionally balanced, meaning you can feel good about providing it for your family. Not to mention, your whole family will actually eat and enjoy it.