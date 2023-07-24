The Overlooked Reason Why You Should Buy Milk From Costco

Milk is one of the staples of many grocery lists. The next time you need a gallon, head to Costco instead of the competition. There's a seriously underrated reason why many swear by the chain for dairy products.

It's the milk's lifespan, which is often days or even weeks further in the future than at other places. There are several reasons and theories why Costco milk seems to have such an extended life. The biggest may be the unique logistics of Costco, which keeps the milk at proper temperatures and in proper conditions for the entirety of its lifespan, from the processing plant to the moment you grab it off the shelf.

As anyone who's purchased it knows, Costco milk is typically stored in large refrigerators where buyers walk inside to select their products. This keeps the milk colder (and therefore fresher) than supermarket glass cases which are relatively poorly insulated and constantly opening. Over time, this can make a major difference in the growth of bacteria and other things that spoil your milk.