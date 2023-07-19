Stanley Tucci Cooking For Robert Downey Jr Is Simply Marvelous

Weekend plans can't get any better than enjoying a meal at Stanley Tucci's house, and Robert Downey Jr. made sure his fans on Instagram got a glimpse of what it was like. The Marvel star was a guest at Tucci's dinner party where he cooked a delicious Italian meal for a total of 12 people.

In an Instagram video, Tucci gave a little peek into his bustling kitchen as he prepared Baccalà alla Livornese, an Italian seafood dish, in four pans. Downey shared a separate montage on his Instagram where he showed off Tucci's collection of colorful Dutch ovens followed by a clip of the "Searching for Italy" host cooking penne pasta with peas. We thoroughly enjoyed watching Downey Jr., enjoy the pasta with his eyes closed, but the wholesome meter nearly broke when he lovingly planted a kiss on Tucci's cheek to show his appreciation. "Dinner @ Casa Tucci – Truly a gem of a fella, & Felicity made me feel like family," he captioned the video.