The Subtle Differences Between Eggs In Purgatory And Shakshuka

While eggs are generally associated with the most important meal of the day, in other countries eggs are commonly included in many dishes that go beyond your standard breakfast. If you love cracking an egg or two into your ramen or cooking up a well-seasoned quiche for dinner, then you know how versatile this protein-packed fridge staple can really be. For African countries like Morocco and Tunisia as well as some Middle Eastern nations, eggs poached in a saucy tomato base is a savory meal that can be eaten any time of day. However, this dish, called shakshuka, is a name often used interchangeably with Eggs in Purgatory, a popular Italian meal with nearly identical ingredients. Despite their delicious similarities, the key difference lies in the spices used for each.

Regional cuisine dictates which distinct spices and toppings are infused into each of these eggy meals, making the origins of shakshuka one of the main factors that set the dish apart from Eggs in Purgatory. Regardless of which spices you prefer, each requires a gentle simmering of tomatoes in aromatic herbs like garlic, cumin, basil, or paprika before the eggs are cracked into the sauce. Once the egg whites have fully settled as they stew in the tomato sauce, they should come out pillowy soft and can be as runny as you like. After adding garnish, your shakshuka (or its Italian counterpart) is ready to devour as a healthy comfort meal for any time of day. Which flavors are you in the mood for?