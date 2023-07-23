How Pickles Became Everyone's Favorite Alcohol Flavor

If you feel like you're hearing a lot of talk about pickles lately, you aren't just imagining things. The tangy, briny flavor notes are being added to just about everything from potato chips and popcorn to salad dressings. Trader Joe's even released a dill pickle seasoning blend that folks can add to anything their heart desires. And finally, the dill pickle is mingling with booze. In 2022, we saw Lord Hobo release pickle beer, and in 2023, the pickle brand Claussen collaborated with Spritz Society to release a pickle-infused sparkling wine spritzer. If at first, this seems a little too bizarre to be true, there's actually a good reason for pickles and alcohol to co-mingle.

Some people use pickle juice as an all-natural hangover cure because it contains electrolytes and helps rehydrate you, similar to why you might reach for a Gatorade over water sometimes. Dill pickle juice also has a lot of highly crave-able, tangy, briny, almost zesty flavor that makes it a perfect shot chaser, also known as a pickleback. With this in mind, actually infusing booze with dill pickle flavor isn't as wild as it might seem at first.