Baked Cheeseburger Egg Rolls Recipe

While classic egg rolls are stuffed with vegetables and deep-fried to perfection, they're ultimately a blank slate into which one can stuff just about anything their heart desires. Case in point: these baked cheeseburger egg rolls, courtesy of recipe developer Erin Johnson. As the name suggests, these egg rolls feature everything you might find in a good ol' cheeseburger, including seasoned ground beef, cheese, onion, lettuce, pickles, and tomato. And, unlike traditional egg rolls that get a hot oil treatment, these cheeseburger egg rolls are baked in the oven — ideal for the home chef who doesn't have a deep fryer lying around.

"These egg rolls are a delicious twist on the classic backyard cheeseburger," Johnson says, and she also highlights the fact that this recipe is very customizable. "Substitute any ground meat or cheese to your preference," she says. "I like to use a variety of toppings when I make them. Lettuce, tomato, and pickles are classic, but you can also add bacon, ketchup, mustard, jalapeño — anything you typically put on your burger!" Essentially, if it fits into the wrapper and can be rolled up without making a big mess, it's fair game to add to your cheeseburger egg roll. So, get creative and craft the cheeseburger of your dreams, then roll it up and enjoy the crispy goodness.