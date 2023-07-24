No, Saucepans And Pots Are Not The Same Thing

Home cooks can easily become overwhelmed with the amount of equipment we're expected to own and use semi-regularly — different kinds of knives, spoons, spatulas, and sheet pans just to name a few. But cookware sets, even something as seemingly-simple as pots and pans, can cause a surprising amount of confusion. Between a stockpot, sauce pot, saucepan, Dutch oven, and sauté pan, it's difficult to know what to use and when, or how to get the best out of your pots and pans.

Compare saucepans and pots, for example. They're two of the most basic items in your cookware arsenal and the ones you'll probably get a lot of use out of. Are there really that many differences between them? Perhaps one is taller and larger than the other, and one has a longer handle. Surely you could do the same job in either one and it would all come out just the same, right? The answer is no, not ideally. They're each designed with specific cooking tasks and needs in mind, from the way they carry heat, to the volume they hold, to how often they're on and off the stove or in the oven.