What Makes Amish Potato Salad Different From Other Varieties

Potato salad is one of those dishes with seemingly endless regional variations, personal touches, and other differences, large and small. While they're all excellent choices and an easy side dish for any cookout, it can be hard to keep them straight, especially when it comes to specialized styles like Amish potato salad.

On the surface, there are a lot of familiar aspects of this variety. For example, the sauce that binds the salad together is made from a typical combination of mayonnaise and mustard. The main thing distinguishing the Amish variety is the level of sweetness, which is higher than many other versions. Many recipes call for 1 quarter to ½ cup of white sugar. This is a reflection of general Amish cooking culture, which relies heavily on sweet and sour combinations in its dishes. Traditionally, the sourness is provided by a few tablespoons of apple cider vinegar or even regular white vinegar, another relatively unique aspect of the style.