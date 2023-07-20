The Price Of McDonald's McChicken Has TikTok Mourning The Dollar Menu All Over Again

The McDonald's empire was built on the basis of fast service and inexpensive food. In recent years, however, diners have been acutely aware of the steady price increases affecting menu staples like the McChicken — and they are none too pleased.

Before the 2013 fall of McDonald's beloved dollar menu, a McChicken could be yours for the low, low cost of $1 — plus tax. Today, however, some locations list the basic sandwich — which consists of nothing more than a chicken patty, a dollop of mayo, and a smattering of shredded lettuce on a burger bun — for a whopping $5. Not a group of people known for biting their tongues, the McDonald's fanbase has had much to say about what they deem to be an outrageous price increase.

In a video that has amassed over 2 million views, a TikToker crumples their face, as if they're about to burst into tears, while a weepy voiceover says, "President Trump, if you see this, please save us!" A text overlay on the video reads, "POV: When a McChicken from Mcdonald's now cost $5." With over 5,000 people sounding off in the comments, the content creator received an outpouring of support from equally heartbroken diners. One TikTok user wrote, "I miss the $1 menu" with a crying emoji, while another said, "And sometimes they don't even be good!"