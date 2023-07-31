SpongeBob SquarePants-Inspired Krabby Patty Recipe

Even if you don't happen to live in a pineapple or spend much time under the sea, you might still keep up with the antics of a fictional sea critter who does. Of course, we're talking about SpongeBob SquarePants, and between his frolicking in Jellyfish Fields and his day job at the Krusty Krab, SpongeBob leads a pretty busy life in Bikini Bottom. One of the most alluring parts of SpongeBob's life is the fact that he gets to serve up Krabby Patties all day long, and as it turns out, quite a few real-life folks are left wishing the iconic cartoon food were real after enjoying an episode of the series.

Well, we're pleased to say that your wildest dreams will soon be a reality thanks to this "SpongeBob SquarePants"-inspired Krabby Patty recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Patterson Watkins. "The more whimsical the recipe, the better," Watkins says of her Krabby creation, adding, "If you're a fan of Big Macs and occasionally dabble in Filet-O-Fish, you'll absolutely love this burger."

Watkins explains that this burger "is savory, not fishy, with the occasional flash of salty-sweet thanks to the combo of seaweed snacks and special sauce." She spent a decent amount of time sleuthing on the internet for the ingredients that make up what she calls "one elusive cheeseburger," but she has undoubtedly succeeded in cracking Mr. Krabs' secret formula, concocting the best copycat recipe in all of Bikini Bottom and beyond.