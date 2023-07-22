The Best Wine Pairings For Caviar (Other Than Champagne)
Caviar tastes good on its own, but pairing it with the right kind of wine elevates the experience to a whole new level. Champagne's elegance matches well with caviar's opulence, and together, they make for an excellent culinary pairing. As much as they make sense together, caviar can be paired with other kinds of wines, too, and you ought to give them a chance.
Mashed spoke with Amanda Davenport, GM and Beverage Director at Noisette in Denver, Colorado, about other wines that can successfully replace a flute of champagne as you enjoy the luxuriousness of the salty, smooth delicacy that is caviar. She recommends choosing a bubbly or white wine. "Champagne and caviar are always a classic choice, as the texture and the flavor profiles are both complementary, however a white wine or rose wine with a salty minerality would also be delicious ... think Loire Valley or Amalfi Coast wines," she said.
Ideal wine pairings your discerning palate
Chilled white wines and champagnes are the ideal pairings for caviar, but since there are many types of caviar with unique textures and flavors, each variety tastes better with a specific kind of wine. In case you're wondering if a red variety pairs well at all, it's better to steer clear of them for a caviar experience because the strong flavors and aroma overpower the delicate taste of caviar.
For simplicity's sake, we'll talk about the six main types of sturgeon caviar — Beluga, Osetra, Sevruga, Sterlet, Kaluga, and Hackleback — and the best types of white wine to pair with them. Chablis's rich and buttery flavor is best enjoyed with Chablis due to its mineral notes and light-bodied citrus flavor. Osetra caviar's nuttiness is complemented by a crisp and dry sparkling wine. Sevruga's minerality and buttery taste go well with Chablis that hasn't been aged in oak barrels since the oaky aroma can mess with its flavor. Sterlet caviar has a mild buttery flavor that goes well with Brut Champagne, Chardonnay, Riesling wines, or fine sparkling wines. A full-bodied Champagne does justice to Kaluga caviar's earthy and buttery notes. Finally, Hackleback caviar tastes best with light-bodied wines like Pinot Grigio.