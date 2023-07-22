The Best Wine Pairings For Caviar (Other Than Champagne)

Caviar tastes good on its own, but pairing it with the right kind of wine elevates the experience to a whole new level. Champagne's elegance matches well with caviar's opulence, and together, they make for an excellent culinary pairing. As much as they make sense together, caviar can be paired with other kinds of wines, too, and you ought to give them a chance.

Mashed spoke with Amanda Davenport, GM and Beverage Director at Noisette in Denver, Colorado, about other wines that can successfully replace a flute of champagne as you enjoy the luxuriousness of the salty, smooth delicacy that is caviar. She recommends choosing a bubbly or white wine. "Champagne and caviar are always a classic choice, as the texture and the flavor profiles are both complementary, however a white wine or rose wine with a salty minerality would also be delicious ... think Loire Valley or Amalfi Coast wines," she said.