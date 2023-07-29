Simple Chicken Tortellini Soup Recipe

Tortellini (not to be confused with tortelloni) are a type of cute little ring-shaped pasta typically stuffed with meat. Each piece does, if you think about it, have kind of a belly button-like shape to it, and, as creepy tortellini legend has it, this was done intentionally to honor the navel of either a goddess or a flesh-and-blood woman. (As to who got a peep, and how, and why, we'd rather not let these details put us off our pasta.) While tortellini can be sauced and served as a main course, the pasta also makes a great alternative to noodles in chicken soup.

As recipe developer Christina Musgrave tells us, "This chicken tortellini soup recipe has all of the elements of classic chicken noodle soup with a delicious twist of tortellini." It's actually not all that difficult to cook up this more or less scratch-made soup, since it takes such shortcuts as using premade stock and precooked chicken. While there may be a certain amount of prep work involved in peeling and chopping all of the vegetables, you could always save some time by buying pre-cut celery and carrots, frozen chopped onions, and minced garlic from a jar. Musgrave also notes that the "tortellini can be added fresh or frozen" to the bubbling soup.