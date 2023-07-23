UK Fast Food Chains You Won't Find In The US

At first glance, the U.K. fast-food scene isn't all that different from what's available in the U.S., but there are some differences. Among the familiar faces, there are some U.K. fast-food chains that you won't find in the U.S. In some ways, Britain isn't all that different from America. You'll still find a McDonald's on every corner and people are still puzzled over KFC's 11 herbs and spices. You can also find other popular U.S. fast-food chains, including Burger King, Wendy's, Taco Bell, and Popeyes.

That's good to know if you want something familiar to eat while you're away, but you might find the differences more interesting. Perhaps you want to discover what burritos are like in the U.K. by visiting Tortilla or maybe you want some traditional British fish and chips at Harry Ramsden's. Whatever it is that you're craving, you can find it on streets and down alleyways all over England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

It's always interesting to see how countries do things differently from one another, and fast-food culture is just one of the many interesting differences. Whether you're scoping out what to eat on a trip to the U.K. or you're simply intrigued about the options, these are some British fast-food chains that aren't usually seen in the U.S.