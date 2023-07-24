Canned Potatoes Should Definitely Be Cooked In The Air Fryer

Just about everyone loves potatoes. Whether they're mashed, french fried, baked, scalloped, steamed, boiled, or otherwise prepared, their starchy goodness is beloved the world over. But the humble canned potato can often get the short shrift, like many canned fruits and veggies. Fortunately, the air fryer is here to transform this pantry staple into a restaurant-quality side dish.

The technique could hardly be simpler. Drain your canned potatoes and pat them dry, and toss with salt, seasonings of your choice, and a bit of oil or cooking spray. With an air fryer set to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, your potatoes will be done in 15-20 minutes.

Canned potatoes are ideally suited for air fryer cooking for a few reasons. First, they're already partially cooked, which allows the device to do what it does best — crisping their exterior. Meanwhile, the heat also penetrates the interior of the small potatoes, warming them to just the right temperature for eating.