Canned Potatoes Should Definitely Be Cooked In The Air Fryer
Just about everyone loves potatoes. Whether they're mashed, french fried, baked, scalloped, steamed, boiled, or otherwise prepared, their starchy goodness is beloved the world over. But the humble canned potato can often get the short shrift, like many canned fruits and veggies. Fortunately, the air fryer is here to transform this pantry staple into a restaurant-quality side dish.
The technique could hardly be simpler. Drain your canned potatoes and pat them dry, and toss with salt, seasonings of your choice, and a bit of oil or cooking spray. With an air fryer set to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, your potatoes will be done in 15-20 minutes.
Canned potatoes are ideally suited for air fryer cooking for a few reasons. First, they're already partially cooked, which allows the device to do what it does best — crisping their exterior. Meanwhile, the heat also penetrates the interior of the small potatoes, warming them to just the right temperature for eating.
Easy, tasty, and convenient
There are also several other factors at play here. Air frying offers better results than traditional roasting, as the device's tray allows the hot, rapidly flowing air to circulate completely around the potatoes, allowing them to crisp on all sides, even their bottom. Air fryers also require far less oil than roasting or frying potatoes, just a tablespoon or less compared to six cups or more for most deep fryers. This not only makes them a healthier alternative but also a more affordable one.
Canned potatoes naturally present some unique benefits of their own. While potatoes are long-lasting, canned ones are even more so. Under proper storage conditions, they can last for three to five years. This ensures you can stock up and always have some waiting in your pantry. While potatoes are always a good choice, more adventurous cooks can also try out our list of other tasty things you should always make in your air fryer.