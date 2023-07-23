The Best Culver's Frozen Custard Flavors
Can we all just take a moment to appreciate the uniqueness that is Culver's frozen custard? From its incredibly creamy custard base to its out-of-this-world selection of mix-ins, we can't help but feel giddy when it comes to figuring out exactly what flavorful combination we'll select next.
Though it may be fun to create your own version of custardy deliciousness at Culver's, sometimes there's just as much excitement in the element of surprise. Culver's has this down pat as it introduces one flavor combination each day that varies from location to location to treat its guests to something truly special. Each flavor of the day is something totally delightful; however, there are a few that really stand out as showstoppers in our book.
So, which ones are most worthy of waiting in line for? Take your pick. In this post, we've chosen some of our most beloved Culver's flavor-of-the-day options so you'll know which creations are most worth your bite. Check it out!
Turtle
Ribbons of salted caramel, pieces of chocolate, thick, hearty pecans, and fresh vanilla custard? It doesn't get any better than this. Culver's seems to have pulled out all the stops when it comes to its Turtle flavor of the day, and it has us literally salivating. Virtually anything turtle-flavored is bound to be a treat, and this frozen dessert is certainly no different.
Apparently, the rest of America agrees, as Culver's reveals its Turtle flavor of the day as the most popular choice in a survey among its locations nationwide. Consumers in Arizona, Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, and even Culver's-based Wisconsin are reported to have an insatiable infinity for this decadent treat as voters from these states have hailed it as their all-time favorite Culver's frozen custard flavor.
If you haven't tried it yet, you might want to soon. There's a reason it's America's favorite Culver's custard grab; it's really that good!
Lemon Berry Layer Cake
There are some foods that just scream summer. And while plenty of savory eats like hot dogs, brats, and chargrilled burgers work well to get us in the summertime mood, lemons, fresh berries, and vanilla custard clearly fit the bill when you're hankering for a sweet treat. Maybe that's the reason we love Culver's Lemon Berry Cake flavor so much.
If you can imagine the refreshing tartness of lemon mingled with the smooth and fruity flavors of fresh summer berries, you'll understand what we mean. This pairing enveloped in a delicious creamy vanilla custard makes us want to do a happy dance, especially when it's darn hot out. Not only do the lemon and berry in a creamy vanilla backdrop taste marvelous when layered against one another, but the sporadic chunks of butter cake also seriously take it over the top.
This flavor is new as of the summer of 2023, and we must say, it's a definite keeper. If you're lucky enough to score it in your area, be sure to get a mouthful; you won't regret it.
Raspberry Cheesecake
If you've got a thing for decadent cheesecake, then you'll love the luscious flavor of Culver's Raspberry Cheesecake. Imagine the sweet taste of raspberries seamlessly enmeshed in a smooth and creamy vanilla custard with speckles of the red fruit mixed throughout. Add to that some morsels of rich cheesecake, and you've got a dessert worth making a special trip to your local Culver's for.
Now, don't get us wrong; virtually any Culver's cheesecake flavor is likely to taste incredible. From the Dulce de Leche Cheesecake to the Turtle Cheesecake, encapsulating the flavors of cheesecake just seems to be something Culver's does exceptionally well. Still, there's something about this raspberry one that really does the trick for us, especially when it comes to enjoying a cool treat to beat the summer heat. We don't know about you, but Culver's Raspberry Cheesecake is seriously one of our all-time flavor-of-the-day favorites.
Caramel Turtle
This is yet another flavorful spin on the traditional turtle flavor that truly earns itself its own honorable mention. Yes, Culver's has several turtle custard options including a Turtle Sundae, a Turtle flavor of the day, and now, even the Caramel Turtle.
So, what makes the Caramel Turtle different from the others? That's easy. Rather than depending on rich vanilla custard to provide the foundation for traditional decadent turtle flavors, this option literally has caramel as its base. That means the custard itself is infused with rich, sweet, and salty caramel notes that'll leave your taste buds swooning with adoration.
Of course, the fun doesn't stop there. Turtle flavors traditionally include chocolate and pecan, and don't worry, Culver's has you covered here, too. Mixed into this lovely caramel-infused base comes comfortingly satisfying toasted pecans along with the novelty chocolate that often graces many of Culver's flavor-of-the-day treats. It's a bit different, but with its pleasing caramel base, this Caramel Turtle flavor earns itself an A+ in our book.
Really Reese's
We must say, we were pleasantly surprised when we ordered this peanut butter flavor of the day. When we heard the word "Reese's" in conjunction with "custard," we automatically assumed we'd be getting your standard hard-coated Reese's Pieces candies scattered throughout a basic vanilla custard. Boy, oh, boy, were we wrong.
Culver's Really Reese's flavor stuns us in not one, but two ways. Let's start with the fact that this creamy custard dessert begins with a decadent chocolate base instead of the standard vanilla one. Add to that the fact that the "Reese's" in the title actually refers to the real Reese's peanut butter cups chunked throughout. No wonder it's Ohio's No. 1 favorite flavor of the day, according to the Culver's survey, as those Buckeyes are certainly known to consume a few "buckeyes" in their day with similar peanut butter and chocolate flavors that truly make it an ode to home.
Thank you, Culver's, for this delicious flavor option. We hope it's here to stay!
Andes Mint Avalanche
Remember those Andes mints some restaurants used to hand out after you finished your meal? We certainly do. And though we wish more restaurants would keep with this nostalgic convention, we're at least relieved to know that Culver's has converted one of our favorite chocolate and mint combinations into a creamy custard dessert that we can enjoy on any Culver's Andes Mint Avalanche flavor of the day.
So, what does this refreshingly minty treat encompass? As you'd expect, it comes gorged with Andes Mints against a fun and bright minty-hued shade of green custard. We also couldn't help but notice the topping of hardened chocolate, which Culver's refers to as novelty chocolate on its website. Either way, when it comes to chocolate, the more the merrier, we always say.
Two thumbs up for the Culver's Andes Mint Avalanche. It's truly an incredibly refreshing dish perfect for the mint chocolate lover in you!
Dark Chocolate Decadence
Yes, Culver's has a normal chocolate flavor that you could totally order any time you want. And though its Dark Chocolate Decadence flavor appears to be yet another lackluster resurrection of your standard chocolate scoop, there's something a little more, well, decadent about this one.
Culver's Dark Chocolate Decadence is marketed as a "premium blend" of cocoas, and we'll admit, that's rather obscure for a description. Moreover, you won't find any mix-ins with this one. It's purely chocolate with no bells or whistles attached. So, what exactly makes this one special?
Although Culver's Dark Chocolate Decadence may not seem like much on the surface, the truth is that this Culver's flavor of the day is downright delicious. Its smooth and velvety texture and robust chocolate flavor are a chocolate connoisseur's dream. If you do wish to put a little more oomph into this bold cocoa-flavored treat, feel free to add a few mix-ins. But honestly, we think this one is well enough all on its own.
Butter Pecan
Butter pecan is one of those classic flavors that transcends generations. The uniquely sweet and buttery taste of pecans lends itself perfectly to the velvety texture of frozen custard; thus, this creation just had to make our list of the best Culver's custard flavors.
If you can find this one sold at your local Culver's restaurant, get ready to indulge in a rich, nutty pecan savor. The custard base itself takes on a classic buttery pecan taste before being doused with a hearty helping of real pecans. The pecans come nicely toasted, bringing out those warm, comforting flavors we associate with the nut and ultimately ushering us into a totally expected yet no less thrilling state of deliciousness.
Want to enjoy some pecans over other flavorful creations at Culver's? Don't worry. Like many of Culver's other ingredients, you can easily order toasted pecans to top your average sundae or frozen custard dish. Just know that the pecan custard base is available only on days when Butter Pecan is the flavor of the day; otherwise, you'll have to settle for pecan topping over chocolate or plain vanilla custard.
Chocolate Covered Strawberry
There's something about chocolate-covered strawberries that just cries romance, right? After all, this flirty flavor combo is often associated with Valentine's Day and couples sending gifts of plump strawberries encased in chocolate to show their appreciation for one another.
Thus, we were intrigued when we found Culver's offering up this flavor at random times of the year even outside the typical Valentine's Day season. But were we complaining? No way.
Actually, Culver's Chocolate Covered Strawberry is an awesome flavor that seems to be delighting fans all over. Enticingly juicy strawberries are paired with Culver's signature novelty chocolate to produce a mouthwatering and creamy dessert that Culver's fans can enjoy any time of the year. People in Florida seem particularly impressed with this one as it has been deemed that state's most beloved flavor of the day, according to Culver's survey of consumer preferences. We couldn't agree more. It's delish!
Caramel Fudge Cookie Dough
If you love cookie dough, you'll likely love Culver's Caramel Fudge Cookie Dough flavor. This indulgent spin on a cookie dough classic includes layers of salted caramel fused with thick decadent fudge against a creamy vanilla backdrop. Chunks of cookie dough abound, making for impeccable texture and flavor throughout.
We love this one because it doesn't just feature basic vanilla with chunks of cookie dough thrown in. Instead, Culver's goes the extra mile by offering not one but two gooey, sweet sauces, taking this already popular flavor up a notch.
Honestly, we were a little surprised that more states hadn't voted this one as their favorite given that cookie dough flavors tend to be popular in general. Still, Utah is definitely on board, according to Culver's survey, choosing this yummy option as their frozen custard of choice. Oh, and if you want to up the ante even more, try the Crazy For Cookie Dough flavor; it's got similar ingredients but with vanilla and chocolate custard swirled together, making for a surprisingly rich and unique flavor. Yum!
Oreo Cookie Overload
Oh, how we love the flavors of cookies and cream. Yes, those good old-fashioned Oreos still taste oh-so-good to us, even though we are now — ahem — mature adults. At any rate, we are excited about this Culver's custard flavor because, after all, who wouldn't love an overload of Oreos in their custard? Indeed, this flavor lives up to its expectations, although Culver's Oreo Cookie Overload is surprising with its robust chocolatey base.
Yes, you are reading it right. What you may have assumed would be your traditional vanilla custard mixed with Oreos done in true cookies 'n cream style is actually drenched in chocolate. Not only are the Oreos crumbled throughout a rich, chocolatey custard, but they are also then mixed with deliciously sweet chocolate syrup.
This one definitely leans heavier on the chocolate side, but honestly, it's that unexpected twist that makes us love it so much. Give it a go, and you likely won't be disappointed, especially if you're already a chocolate fan to begin with.
Devil's Food Cake
Okay, okay, we'll be honest here. Culver's already had our vote for this as one of the best flavor-of-the-day options simply because devil's food cake was in the name. Seriously, who doesn't like rich, moist chocolate cake? Add to that a specialty dark chocolate custard base, and we've become crazed fanatics who just can't get enough.
Now, we must issue a fair warning because this one isn't for the faint of heart. If you typically like vanilla but will take a chocolate scoop every now and then, this probably isn't the pick for you. This flavor of the day is for the die-hard chocoholic. Sprinkled with hearty chunks of decadent chocolate cake, this chocolate-on-chocolate rendition of frozen custard is a cocoa-lover's dream. Culver's even goes the extra mile of adding novelty chocolate, which ends up taking this combo to its most chocolatey extreme.
Remember, this one's an ode to the chocolate fan and isn't for those looking for something light. But if you're ready to dive deep into rich, decadent, and scrumptious cocoa flavors, you'll likely adore this Culver's Devil's Food Cake custard.
Creamy Lemon Crumble
Mmm, can't you just taste it already? The name of this excellent frozen custard flavor pretty much sums it all up. But there are special details about this summery blend we still can't wait to fill you in on because, really, it's that darn good.
First off, the frozen custard itself is full of lemon flavor. As you may already know, many of the flavor-of-the-day options come with your standard vanilla or chocolate base. While that's totally fine with us, it's even more fun when Culver's goes out of its way to create a specialty blend frozen custard that's jam-packed with a flavor that's all its own.
We're happy to report that when it comes to Creamy Lemon Crumble, Culver's offers specially made lemon custard as the base before then peppering it with crushed chunks of buttery sugar cookies and finishing it off with an irresistibly bright-tasting lemon drizzle. It's very much a must-try "happiness-in-a-cup" type of custard. You're welcome!
Cappuccino Cookie Crumble
Coffee and frozen custard? Yes, please. The Cappuccino Cookie Crumble is another one of Culver's remarkable frozen custard flavors, and if you're a fan of sweetened coffee, you'll likely fall head over heels for this one. This custard isn't your typical run-of-the-mill vanilla or chocolate base, but instead it has a velvety custard infused with rich espresso to start things off right.
As if that wasn't enough, Culver's goes on to add novelty chocolate to the mix while also sprinkling in a few helpings of crushed sugar cookies to bring a smile to your face and happiness to your belly.
Though this is a custard flavor, it does contain caffeine. Because of that, pregnant women, children, or people sensitive to caffeinated drinks may want to steer clear of this one. As for the rest of you? This flavorsome coffee Culver's creation is totally fair game. Scoop and enjoy.
Chocolate Volcano
There's something fun about eating custard that is SO over the top. Chock-full of all kinds of goodies, custards like this just have a way of making you feel like a kid all over again. We're pleased to tell you that you can achieve that feeling just by visiting your local Culver's on the right day. The Chocolate Volcano is the type of custard that's so "extra" that you'll enjoy it from the very first bite.
So, what comes in it? Despite Oreos being part of the description, rest assured they are less of a focus as this custard is more about everything else that comes with it. Crushed Oreos make their presence known along with oodles of chopped Dove chocolate candy pieces, M&Ms, and chocolate syrup. Oh, and don't forget this is a Chocolate Volcano custard. That means all this deliciousness comes on a base of chocolate custard.
Yes, you'll need to be a chocolate fan to love this one, but honestly, you'll probably love it either way. Just be sure you're the type of person who truly loves lots of mix-ins in your custard; this flavor isn't your typical smooth, creamy fare, but it'll likely steal your heart nonetheless.